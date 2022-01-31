Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 829,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.