Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,034.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,203.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.00. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $803.00 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

