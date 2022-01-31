TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

