Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $$10.92 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.45.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.5556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.61%.
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.