Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock remained flat at $$10.92 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.5556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.61%.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

