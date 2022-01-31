The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 8.1% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Allstate worth $38,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.52. 24,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

