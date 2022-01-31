The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.17 Million

Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $779.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $792.00 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 268.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

