The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.67 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

