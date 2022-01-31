The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Down 46.4% in January

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,260. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

