The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

GRX stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.