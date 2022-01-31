The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Shares of CYTK opened at $31.56 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,335 shares of company stock worth $6,433,764. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

