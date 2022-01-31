The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $437.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

GS traded up $7.67 on Wednesday, reaching $354.68. 153,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,797. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $272.00 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

