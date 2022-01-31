The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 143,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

HD stock opened at $364.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.44. The stock has a market cap of $380.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.