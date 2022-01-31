The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.08.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $227.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

