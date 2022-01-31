The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $33.29 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $33,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $284.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.