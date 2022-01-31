The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 88,439 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $34,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.4% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 119,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,681,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,505,000 after buying an additional 240,659 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 1,185.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,048,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Shares of PDD opened at $53.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of -663.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.