The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,430 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

