The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 327,343 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,343 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $44,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

