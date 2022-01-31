The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Amundi purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $387.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

