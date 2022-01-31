The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

