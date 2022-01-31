Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$144.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TSE:TRI opened at C$133.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$146.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$143.48. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$101.02 and a 52-week high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.0700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

