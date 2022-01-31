Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Thor Industries worth $664,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THO opened at $91.74 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.13 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

