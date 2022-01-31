Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000.

Shares of TIOA stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Tio Tech A has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

