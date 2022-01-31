Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered Toll Brothers from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.