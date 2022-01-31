Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Buys C$12,050.00 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,500.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.73.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

