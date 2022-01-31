Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Buys C$12,050.00 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,500.
Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
