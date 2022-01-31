Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $120.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

