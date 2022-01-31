Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Update

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.5 days.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $83.15 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

