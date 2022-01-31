Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 38.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE TYG opened at $29.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,000,325 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.