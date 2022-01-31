Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 512.0 days.

Shares of Toshiba stock remained flat at $$41.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Toshiba has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $46.68.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

