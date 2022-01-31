Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 657.4 days.

TSRYF remained flat at $$8.45 during trading on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

