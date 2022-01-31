TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

