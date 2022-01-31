Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Up 126.8% in January

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TCFF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 86,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Trillion Energy International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

