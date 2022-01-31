Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Up 126.8% in January

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TCFF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.14. 86,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Trillion Energy International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.52.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
