Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,292,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,437,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,902,000 after buying an additional 143,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

