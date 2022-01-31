Truist Financial Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $190.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $177.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Xilinx by 1,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

