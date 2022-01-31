Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 152.9% in January

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $45.05. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.