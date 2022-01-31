TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 300.83 ($4.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.38) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

LON TTG opened at GBX 235.68 ($3.18) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 296.50 ($4.00). The company has a market capitalization of £413.05 million and a P/E ratio of 40.40.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.