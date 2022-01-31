TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $69,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.16 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

