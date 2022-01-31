TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 208.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

LON:TUI traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 252.30 ($3.40). 7,215,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,933. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

