Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.61.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.