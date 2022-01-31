Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $188.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.95.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total value of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

