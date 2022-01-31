TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Up 64.4% in January

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

