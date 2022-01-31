UBS Group Raises Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 675

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

