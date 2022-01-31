Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.71. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

