UMA Market Capitalization Reaches $384.26 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, UMA has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $384.26 million and $19.82 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for $5.89 or 0.00015347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00114215 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,078,865 coins and its circulating supply is 65,196,213 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

