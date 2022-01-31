United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

