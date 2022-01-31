United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $324.00 at Robert W. Baird

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $366.17.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $317.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.83. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $238.55 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.