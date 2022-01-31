US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 480.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $129.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

