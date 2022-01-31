US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CF Industries by 118,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

CF stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

