US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 14,755 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $56.79 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.