US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 14,755 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $56.79 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

