US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIME opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

