US Bancorp DE Sells 829 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth $164,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $28.68 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.29.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

